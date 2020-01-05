More than 150,000 people expected in town for CES

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Consumer Electronics Show starts this Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Thousands are already in town for what is considered the biggest convention to come to the valley.

More than 150,000 people from around the world come to Vegas for CES and many of them arrive on Sunday and Monday for the show.

From artificial intelligence to 5G and 8K, the show will take over 11 locations on or near the Las Vegas Strip. Each location showcases the future of innovation and breakthroughs in technology.

Don’t get overwhelmed preparing for #CES2020. This guide tells you the next steps to take leading up to the show https://t.co/jmZo1Bh5Bw pic.twitter.com/yVxenV6dpb — CES (@CES) January 4, 2020

“For us, it’s about brand exposure. This is obviously the largest stage for us in this industry,” Mike Whaley, a convention exhibitor with Allsop Inc. told 8 News Now.

According to Expedia, hotels on and around the Strip range from $200 to $700 a night, with a couple properties sold out for the week.

Since CES is one of Las Vegas’ biggest annual conventions, airlines often add extra service. Sometimes, airlines will temporarily add new routes. American Airlines operates a nonstop flight between Tokyo Narita and Las Vegas between Jan. 4 to 12.

With many people in town, there is a good amount of congestion around the Convention Center and Las Vegas Strip.

To help with some of the traffic, convention goers are encouraged to take the Monorail.