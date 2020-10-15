More than 14,000 people charged with firearms violations over past year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Department of Justice crackdown on firearms-related crimes in 2020 has resulted in charges against more than 14,000 people in the one-year period that ended Sept. 30.

The cases have been a priority for Attorney Gen. William P. Barr, and are the often the result of work by US Attorneys and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Of the more than 14,200 cases charged, over 130 cases have been brought by the District of Nevada, announced US Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich.

Related Content Las Vegas man indicted on federal weapons charges

“Project Guardian — along with Project Safe Neighborhoods and our recent initiative, Project Veronica — is a cornerstone of our office’s violent crime reduction strategy,” Trutanich said. “To reduce gun violence in Nevada, we will continue prosecuting those who use firearms during a drug trafficking or violent crime offense; felons, domestic abusers, and others prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition; and those who knowingly buy guns for prohibited persons.”

“The number one priority of government is to keep its citizens safe,” said Attorney General Barr. “By preventing firearms from falling into the hands of individuals who are prohibited from having them, we can stop violent crime before it happens.”

Barr called firearms violations serious crimes that deserve stiff sentences.

Under federal law, it is illegal to possess a firearm if you fall into one of nine prohibited categories including being a felon, illegal alien, or unlawful user of a controlled substance. Further, it is unlawful to possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense or violent crime.

It is also illegal to purchase — or even to attempt to illegally purchase — firearms if the buyer is a prohibited person or illegally purchasing a firearm on behalf of others.

Lying on ATF Form 4473, which is used to lawfully purchase a firearm, is also a federal offense.