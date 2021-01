LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police posted some sobering statistics regarding fatal crashes and crashes involving impairment during 2020.

According to a Facebook post by Metro’s Traffic Bureau, 101 people were killed in 98 different crashes and 20% of those fatal crashes involved impairment.

Metro statistics go further and break down the kind of impairment and whether it involved alcohol, drugs or both.

In 2019, 102 people were killed in fatal car crashes in Metro’s jurisdiction.