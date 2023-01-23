LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday morning commuters will notice additional closures that started over the weekend on the major construction project to upgrade the I-15/Tropicana interchange, also known as “Dropicana.”

The state is upgrading the I-15 Tropicana interchange and Tropicana Avenue bridge over the I-15 over the next few years. An extra lane will be added to Tropicana and there will be pedestrian upgrades such as walkways and lighting near the bridge. The bridge will also be replaced because it doesn’t meet height requirements.

Here are the current closures:

The east and west exits (off-ramps) from southbound I-15 to Tropicana Avenue.

Tropicana is closed in both directions between New York New York and Dean Martin Drive. When Tropicana reopens, the westbound lanes will no longer exist. The eastbound lanes will be split, with two lanes of travel, for both east and westbound drivers.



The biggest closure is happening next weekend (Jan. 28 – Jan. 30) when both directions of I-15 are shut down to traffic between Russell and Flamingo roads. That portion of the freeway is scheduled to reopen Monday morning.

The project is scheduled to be finished in 2025.

NDOT recommends drivers download the I-15Trop app or get information at this link which will have the most up-to-date information on construction.