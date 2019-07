LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a sad update to a story we brought you last week on 42 puppies confiscated from an alleged backyard breeder. Eight of the puppies have died from parvovirus since their rescue.

Three other puppies are in critical condition tonight. Around 30 other puppies are holding on, some of them are healthy enough to leave quarantine and head to foster care.

Rescue groups like Southern Nevada Animal Rescue League are footing the bill to save nearly a dozen pups.