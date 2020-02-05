More registered voters in Nevada after new law takes effect

A hand casting a vote in a ballot box for an election in the Nevada, USA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada saw a spike in registered voters in January, a jump that Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said is the result of a new law that automatically registered someone to vote when they apply for a driver’s license or state ID card.

Cegavske announced this week that more than 27,000 new voter registrations came in during January, a 1.72 percent increase.

Of the new voters, most signed up as unaffiliated with any political party. Democrats represent 38 percent of Nevada’s registered voters, while Republicans have 33 percent. Nonpartisan voters are 23 percent.