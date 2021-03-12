LIVE: Snow reported in far west Las Vegas valley neighborhoods

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the second day, snow is being reported in the Las Vegas valley. The flakes are being reported in some far west valley neighborhoods.

During the past few days, the Las Vegas valley has experienced everything from cool sunny skies to wind, rain and even snow. Friday will have more of the same.

Jason Lillebo sent this photo Friday morning in the Vistas neighborhood in Summerlin.

Wet roads did contribute to some morning crashes and traffic delays and it could remain an issue all day.

It’s expected to be a chilly day with light isolated showers around Clark County through the day but mostly in the afternoon. The morning lows in some parts of the valley were in the 30s and there were reports of very light snow near the Las Vegas Strip but nothing sticking to the ground.

As of Friday morning, Mount Charleston had already received six inches of snow.

…and to think Las Vegas was in the upper 70s last week!!

🌡️

Mt. Charleston has received a few more rounds of snow in the past couple days, with an additional 4-8 inches expected today! ☃️🏔️



Here's a photo up at Lee Canyon at 7927'. 😍❄️⛷️#NvWx pic.twitter.com/fmM6mC7C65 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 12, 2021

There is a winter weather advisory in effect above 6,000 feet and chains may be required if you head to the mountains.

The valley was hit with a blast of some winter type weather on Thursday afternoon.

This is graupel which is defined as soft hail and caused when precipitation forms when supercooled water droplets are collected and freeze on falling snowflakes.

Temperatures will be warmer over the weekend as the storm moves out of the valley.