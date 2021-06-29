More pontoon boats available for rent at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking forward to spending some time on the water at Lake Mead; one company is adding more pontoon boats for rental.

Lake Mead Mohave Adventures has 20 new Sunchaser pontoon boats that are available for rent at Callville Bay Marina, Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina and Willow Beach Marina & Campground.

“Demand for outdoor recreation, especially boating, continues to skyrocket this summer,” said Chad Taylor, director of sales and marketing, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures. “We are thrilled to be able to offer our guests a larger number of boats to rent so they can get out on the water and enjoy all the lake has to offer.”

Each boat can accommodate 12 people and are available for daily rentals beginning at $400.