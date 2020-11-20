More apply for extended unemployment benefits, DETR investigating dramatic change in PUA claims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More and more Nevadans are filing for extended emergency unemployment benefits as their regular benefits are exhausted. At the same time, DETR is looking at an increase in PUA cases in previous week, following a sharp decline this past week.

According to a news release from DETR, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for self-employed or contract workers saw a sharp decrease that has raised some red flags. There were 10,745 initial claims filed last week, a decrease of nearly 42% from the previous week, despite the number increasing in previous weeks. DETR said its investigating the previous increases. PUA provides up to 46 weeks of benefits.

More claimants are filing for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) after exhausting their regular benefits. It signals the growing number of people who remain unemployed for more than six months.

There were 94,009 claims filed by Nov. 14 which was up 1,798 compared to the previous week. PEUC pays an additional 13 weeks of benefits. Once that runs out, claimants can apply for Nevada’s State Extended Benefit which will pay an additional 20 weeks of benefits. There were 11,611 claims for that last week, up more than 1,400 from the previous week.

Initial claims for regular unemployment benefits were 7,243, down from the previous week by 4%. Meanwhile, ongoing claims were 96,872, down nearly 9%.

Through the week ending November 14, there have been 760,038 initial claims filed in 2020, 738,386 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.