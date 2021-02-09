More ‘micro classrooms’ available for North Las Vegas students

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of North Las Vegas has been offering “micro classrooms” to help kids with their school.

The classes are in-person and being held at the Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy which now has a new location. This is the third class SNUMA has opened at its newest center and it has classes for third graders through eighth graders.

SNUMA operates three city of North Las Vegas facilities: Silver Mesa Recreation Center, Neighborhood Recreation Center and Alexander Library. The program is open to North Las Vegas children in grades 1 through 8, as well as children of first responders.

All three facilities are working to bridge the digital gap and provide local children the resources and tools needed to continue their education during the pandemic.

The city of North Las Vegas is adding classes as the demand grows. Enrollment has nearly doubled since the end of the fall 2020 semester as more North Las Vegas families have made the choice to find a safe, in-person alternative to distance learning. Upon Starting at SNUMA, children are assessed in math, and literacy, which allows for individualized lesson plans tailored to each student.