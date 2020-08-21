More layoffs coming to the Las Vegas Strip; 350 workers could be affected

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More layoffs are coming to the Las Vegas Strip. DETR reports three companies are planning to lay off around 350 workers total.

The WARN letter, which means Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, for Wynn Las Vegas employees, was sent on Aug. 14. On that same day, the company announced that it’s award-winning show “Le Reve — The Dream,” was shutting down.

The letter sent to DETR and employees showed a little more than 200 positions that will be lost.

The Casino Royal sent a letter to DETR, saying it was laying off 98 people.

The Hakkasan Group’s letter to DETR said Searsucker restaurant, located in Caesars’, will be laying off 52 employees.

Each letter indicates the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason.

No other details were mentioned.