LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several Las Vegas Strip properties reopen to the public Wednesday after being closed for more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mandalay Bay, The Delano, Aria, the Waldorf Astoria and the Four Seasons will be welcoming back guests.

Nobu hotel inside Caesars Palace reopens Thursday.

Click here for a list of the reopening dates for gaming and hotel properties.