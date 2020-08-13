More information released about online learning plan for special needs students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A question for many viewers who have special needs students is how CCSD is going to provide education for those children.

On Wednesday, we received more clarification.

As soon as school starts, teachers will be reaching out to parents to develop a student’s individualized education plan or IEP. This will give them the opportunity to collaborate, and discuss any concerns a parent may have.

The district says it’s important for the IEP team to see a student’s current setting, and then create an individualized plan with real-time learning and independent learning. The plan will determine how many minutes of direct instruction versus support.

CCSD says if a student has a one-on-one support professional mandated in their IEP, that will continue through distance education.

8 News Now spoke to an occupational therapist who works with special needs students. He’s worried kids will not get as much out of these resources due to the virtual setting.

“These kids that have physical or mental implications that cant, if I’m sitting in front of a Zoom telling them what to do but they can’t comprehend what I need them to do, and they need me to do physical prompting or something, that option is not there now,” said Thomas Bowen — owner of Therapy Blocks.

The district says teachers will be reaching out to special needs students daily, with wellness checks built into their schedules. They want parents to take advantage of all resources available, including office hours.

Case managers will help families develop a schedule and stay organized.

The district says this school year is strategically planned, with teachers focused on moving students forward.