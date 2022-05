Boulder City (KLAS)— National Park Service rangers responded to a call that human skeletal remains were discovered at Callville Bay in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The call was made around 2 p.m. on Saturday, and the Clark County Medical Examiner has reportedly been contacted to determine the cause of death.

As it stands, there are no signs of foul play, sources tell the 8 News Now I-Team.

This investigation is currently ongoing. Check back for updates