LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — National Park Service (NPS) rangers have confirmed there was a report of human remains found at Lake Mead Monday afternoon. According to the NPS, the report came from a person at Swim Beach near Boulder Beach at Lake Mead around 4:30 p.m.

Earlier on Monday an 8 News Now viewer, Jesus Catalan, sent 8 News Now images of what he said were human remains. 8 News Now has blurred the photographs because it is unclear if these are actually human remains or the same remains the NPS is investigating.

Park rangers tell 8 News Now they “are on scene and have set a perimeter to recover the remains. The Clark County Medical Examiner has been contacted to determine the cause of death.”

  • Possible human remains discovered at Lake Mead on July 25, 2022. (Jesus Catalan/KLAS)
The discovery marks the third set of remains found in recent months.

In May, boaters discovered a body in a barrel. A week later, kayakers discovered skeletal remains, believed to be that of a drowning victim.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.