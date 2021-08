Alex Martinez of Eastvale, California, is shown with his wife along with the winning hand — a royal flush in three card poker. (Caesars Entertainment)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California man won a jackpot worth $109,603 in three card poker at Paris Las Vegas on Friday the 13th.

Alex Martinez of Eastlake, California, was in town with his wife to celebrate her birthday when he got a royal flush.

The couple said they plan to pay off some bills and buy a car for their kids.

A Texas woman hit a jackpot at The Venetian Resort on Friday the 13th, winning $1,021,166 on a $2 bet on a Wheel of Fortune machine.