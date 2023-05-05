LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A grocery store chain has expanded in North Las Vegas. Sprouts Farmers Market opened its 12th location on Friday, May 5, located at 6506 N. Losee Road.

The new store has created about 80 new jobs and is offering more fresh fruit and vegetables compared to other surrounding places. Housing is also booming in the neighborhood which is near the Las Vegas VA Medical Center and a soon-to-be Helios Medical Campus.

The manager said they do years of research before deciding where to open a new location.

“It makes sense to move into where we have smaller in more geographical locations so we can offer better customer service, that variety,” Richard Pace, store manager of the new Sprouts location, explained.

The City of North Las Vegas stated that the timing of this opening is perfect and offers a convenient way for people to access healthy food.

Another opening is happening a few miles away on May 8 along restaurant row on Craig Road.