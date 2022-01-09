More flights were canceled Sunday at Reid International airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Dozens of flights arriving or departing from Harry Reid International Airport were canceled on Sunday.
According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, 68 cancellations and 107 delays to flights in and out of Las Vegas.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, 3,564 flights worldwide have been canceled 1,304 of those are either in or out of the U.S. or within the U.S.
Thirty flights at Reid International Airport were listed as canceled for Monday, according to FlightAware.
If you are flying, it’s recommended you sign up for text alerts so you can be notified of any flight changes.