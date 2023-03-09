LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Formula 1 has announced it will be releasing more tickets for sale to the public later this month. Las Vegas Grand Prix events, including the race Saturday night, are scheduled to run Nov. 16 – 18.

According to F1, “Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. PST. American Express Card Members will have pre-sale access beginning on Monday, March 20 at 10 a.m. PST through Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. PST. Fans who signed up for the priority interest list by donating a lucky $7.77 to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation will be assigned a dedicated time for access to purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, March 22.”

It appears that tickets at all but the highest price levels will be available. The cheapest tickets remain at $500 for general admission. These are standing-room-only tickets near the MSG Sphere. However, the price does include food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Private Suites (Price available upon request): Designed for a minimum of 106 guests, this three-day ticket includes a private space in the North Koval Zones, a dedicated service manager and an all-inclusive food and beverage menu. To learn more about purchase opportunities, interested fans can inquire on the Las Vegas Grand Prix website.

General Admission ($500 per person): Three-day, standing-room-only ticket within the MSG Sphere Zone including complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages. Source: Formula 1

F1 said that this sale “will include substantially all remaining on-track tickets.”