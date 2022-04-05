LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As gas prices continue to sit at historic highs, the Nevada Freeway Service Patrol has been helping more people who are trying to make it as far as possible while their tanks are reading “empty.”

Some drivers are waiting for as long as they can before making another trip to the gas station, putting themselves at risk of running out completely on the road.

Freeway patrol technician Tim Stankovich told 8 News Now that a quarter of the people he helps in a day are in need of assistance because they ran out of gas.

“We’re getting a lot of people who are running out of gas, already had one this morning and I had three yesterday,” he said.

Stankovich had already come across his second empty tank at around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Construction worker George Chay ran out of gas after trying to delay going to the gas station, and said that getting around has been costing him more.

“$160 a week,” he told 8 News Now about his gas expenses.

Stankovich said that running out of gas can cause a problem, and the goal of the Freeway Service Patrol is to keep people safe and moving.

“They stall out in the middle of the freeway, it’s going to cause a traffic congestion,” he stated. “People are trying to make ends meet sometimes, gas is super expensive.”

The Nevada Freeway Service does not respond to calls, and advised that the first thing to do if you need help on the road is to call Nevada State Police.

Stankovich also said the best thing to do is make sure you have enough gas before heading out.