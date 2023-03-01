LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When officers arrived at UNLV football player Ryan Keeler’s residence on Monday, Feb. 20, Keeler was already dead, and officers found an empty prescription bottle in the apartment with him, according to a report.

At approximately 1 p.m., Las Vegas Metro police responded to a call from UNLV officers with a report of an unconscious student inside his apartment.

That student was later identified as 20-year-old Ryan Keeler.

A friend of Keeler’s told police that Keeler was “having nausea and felt sick” since Feb. 13, the report said. He said that he had hung out with Keeler the night and that the two of them had dinner together. He then dropped Keeler off at his apartment around 9 p.m.

He told police that Keeler was feeling a little better that night.

According to a police report, a defensive line coach along with another coach from UNLV were doing a welfare check on Keeler on Monday afternoon. After knocking on the door to the apartment and receiving no answer, the coach kicked the apartment door down where he found Keeler on the bed.

He told police that Keeler was “cold to the touch.”

The two coaches then left the apartment and called campus police, who in turn called in Metro officers, according to the report.

Responding medical personnel pronounced Keeler dead on the scene.

When responding Metro officers arrived at the single-bedroom apartment, they found Keeler laying down face upward on his bed. Officers also found an empty bottle of an unknown prescription, according to the report.

Metro officers spoke with the Director of Sports Medicine at UNLV, who told them that Keeler had visited him the day before he was found. He also mentioned that Keeler was prescribed an unknown medication on Feb. 17.