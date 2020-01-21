More details emerge about suspect accused in beating of elderly man on RTC bus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is learning more about Nathaniel Graves, 26, the man suspected of beating an elderly man on an RTC bus in early December. Graves was arrested on Sunday in connection to the incident that caused the victim to lose an eye.

Now, hopping on an RTC bus is a little easier for many.

“I can be more at ease knowing he is locked up,” said Kristal Campbell, a bus rider.

Another rider, Lakesha Trailor, thanked God for Metro officers and said, “I am glad he got caught. He deserves to get whatever is coming at him.”

We spoke to a man who gave a tip to Crime Stoppers and claims Graves was an old co-worker of his. He told 8 News Now Graves went by the name of Nate and caused problems at the workplace and was fired.

The anonymous tipster also told us Graves was always seen wearing the same blue jacket he was wearing in the bus surveillance video.

Graves now faces several charges, including abuse on an older person and battery.

“The system will do what it has to to put that guy away,” stated Trailor.

8 News Now searched through court records and found that Graves has a previous domestic battery charge from four years ago.

We discovered his father, who is also named Nathaniel Graves, has a criminal history, as well. In 2002, the elder Graves was arrested after a robbery and stabbing. He was charged with several crimes, such as robbery, false imprisonment and attempted murder.

Graves’ father has since been released from prison.

“I don’t have to look over my shoulder to make sure the person behind me isn’t that person,” said Campbell.

It was tips from the public that helped with Graves’ arrest.

“Lord have mercy on the man that got hurt. I am glad he is still living,” expressed Trailor.

Graves is set to be in court Tuesday.