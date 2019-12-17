More details emerge about 17-year-old and Henderson homeowner who allegedly shot him

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The Coroner’s Office identified the 17-year-old who was shot and killed behind a home in Henderson as Kory Lino. 8 News Now learned more about Lino and the alleged shooter.

Kory’s mother did not want to go on camera, but she told us over the phone she cannot believe this happened and wants justice. This all happened in an alley off Sunset Road.

An arrest reported stated two teens were running down the alley when they fired a gun. The report detailed how Edward Croaker, 44, told police he thought they were firing at his home, so he shot from his house. Investigators never found any bullet impacts on Croaker’s home.

As for the victim, friends told us Lino recently attended Green Valley High School and was a musician. We spoke to one girl who said she knew Lino and is saddened by the news.

“It was shocking because he was a nice person,” she said. “He felt like a brother to me, and I knew his sister. It kind of saddened her because that was like her only brother.”

Croaker also told investigators he’s a veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He explained his son is in rehab. He feared the shots were coming from a former drug dealer after his family. We spoke to someone who also told us he and his wife owned a local coffee shop in the area.

The report also explained Croaker is facing murder charges because he was in the safety of his own home, and the teens were running away at the time. That firearm the teens were using was reported stolen. Charges are still pending for the other teen.

Croaker is scheduled to appear in a Henderson court tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.