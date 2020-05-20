More COVID-19 testing sites to open in Las Vegas, Searchlight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another Las Vegas COVID-19 testing site will open for two days next week.

The free testing will take place at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall on Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are necessary, it will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will be up to 500 tests done on each day.

The testing will be in the first floor of the parking garage of the Sam’s Town Hotel. People are encouraged to enter off Boulder Highway and E. Flamingo Road.

Prior to that, testing will be available in Searchlight on Saturday, May 23 from 8 a.m. to noon. The testing will take place at Searchlight Community Center, 200 Michael Wendell Way, 89046, for residents of Searchlight, Cal-Nev-Ari, Palm Gardens and Nelson. There are 300 test kits available and it is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Clark County’s emergency management staff and our community partners are working hard to build our testing capacity,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, whose Commission District includes the community of Searchlight as well as the Orleans drive-thru site, which was the first to offer testing to clients with and without symptoms. “The more residents who get tested, the better our data will be, allowing us to make well-informed decisions based on well thought-out science and facts.”

###