More COVID-19 testing sites coming to Clark County to combat virus surge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Health officials say the key to slowing the spread of COVID-19 is for people to know when they have the virus. Due to this, Clark County will soon step up its mobile testing efforts.

The easier it is to get tested, the more likely people will do it.

“I just came over here, and this is their last day here,” said Sharon Jones, who went to get tested, despite not showing symptoms.

She shared she was in and out in no time at the Cheyenne High School mobile location.

“They got a lot of testing places, so there is no excuse,” Jones said.

As cases go up, Clark County is working to make testing easier. The Cheyenne HS site was part of the strike force testing program, which will soon increase the number of tests done.

“We want to double what we are doing now, whether that is by hours or days,” explained Billy Samuels, emergency manager for Clark County.

Samuels says they are going to make testing sites, like the one at Cheyenne HS, more common:

“The positivity rate and cases per 100,000 has been climbing, and we need to make sure we can stop the spread by people knowing they test positive, so they can start isolation and quarantine themselves, so we are not spreading it. That is the goal.”

Right now, dates are planned through the beginning of next month. The next pop-up is slated for Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at Doolittle Community Center.

“It is good because a lot of people are getting it and dying, so it is more or less, be like, be safe than sorry,” said Jones.

Samuels says the strike force teams and county are working on additional locations for December. The hours we listed will remain, but there is a possibility of those locations having more testing times.