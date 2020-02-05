More clowns added to Tonopah’s iconic Clown Motel

TONOPAH, Nev. (KLAS) — It’s not a typical motel, but it has its perks. At least, the owner sees it that way. It’s the Clown Motel in Tonopah.

The motel’s former owner put it up for sale back in 2017 for $900,000. It is lined head to toe with clowns and has earned a reputation as the scariest motel in America.

It also sits next to Tonopah’s first cemetery. The motel was sold in April of last year to Hame Anand. He bought it for $800,000. He told 8 News Now that since he bought it, he has done major upgrades to the property.

Those upgrades include more clowns.