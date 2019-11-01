More charges brought against alleged killer of UNLV student Paula Davis

Giovanni Ruiz makes his initial appearance in NLV Justice Court Sept. 16, 2019.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Court documents show 21-year-old Giovanni Ruiz is now facing more charges related to the killing of 19-year-old Paula Davis. Police say Davis broke up with Ruiz the same day Ruiz allegedly killed her.

Paula Davis, 19, was a UNLV student.

Ruiz was already facing a charge for Murder with Use of a Deadly Weapon, but four additional charges have now been added. Those include:

  • First Degree Kidnapping with Use of a Deadly Weapon
  • Robbery with Use of a Deadly Weapon
  • Sexual Assault with Use of a Deadly Weapon
  • Unlawful Sexual Penetration of a Dead Body

These charges were included in a superseding indictment that 8 News Now obtained from the District Court Friday. The charges come after Davis was found dead in her family van by her father on September 6th.

Davis’ father and five other witnesses including the lead detective in the case testified on October 17th about the case. You can find our story about the 113-page grand jury transcript that includes their testimonies by clicking HERE.

