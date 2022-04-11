LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County District Attorney’s Office added more charges Monday against the 16-year-old accused of attempting to kill and sexually assaulting his teacher after a discussion about grades.

Jonathan Martinez Garcia is accused of attacking the teacher at Eldorado High School in the east valley on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the school around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an injured teacher, they said.

The investigation indicated that the teacher was in her classroom when the student entered to talk about his grades, police said. The student then became violent.

Sources tell the 8 News Now I-Team that a janitor found the teacher later in the afternoon.

Records show more charges were added or clarified against Garcia on Monday, including:

Attempted murder – with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas

Battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault

Battery with intent to commit sexual assault upon victim age 16 or older

Battery with intent to commit sexual assault, resulting in substantial bodily harm

Burglary

Kidnapping, resulting in substantial bodily harm

Robbery

Judge Daniel Westmeyer set bail at $500,000. Because Garcia is 16, it was unclear if he was released. He was due to appear in court Tuesday.