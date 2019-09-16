CCSD schools get top star rankings in academic performance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Student academic performance in the Clark County School District (CCSD) is getting top grades in a report released Monday by the Nevada Department of Education. CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara is holding a news conference about the rankings:

As part of the Nevada School Performance Framework (NSPF), the data shows that 98 schools in CCSD achieved academic excellence and increased their star rankings, some schools even jumping several steps in their standings.

Increased Ranking Schools

98 CCSD schools were rated four or five-star levels

86 schools increased their star rating

56 elementary schools increased their star rating

22 middle schools increased their star rating

8 high schools increased their star rating

Schools with Exemplary Results (2 to 5-stars)

Vincent L. Triggs ES

Schools with Exemplary Results (3 to 5-stars)

Lawrence and Heidi Canarelli MS

Jack and Terry Mannion MS

Elton M. Garrett JHS

Walter Johnson JHS Academy of International Studies

Lois and Jerry Tarkanian MS

Grant Bowler ES

Elise L. Wolff ES

Schools with Exemplary Results (2 to 4-stars)

Charlotte Hill ES

Roger M. Bryan ES

Joseph M. Neal ES

Harriet Treem ES

Odyssey Charter School

Star ratings are earned on a scale of one to five stars, with a one-star rating indicating that a school did not meet state performance standards while a five-star school is exceeding all expectations.

“Student success is CCSD’s core business and our star ratings continue to highlight our individual school successes, while also showcasing opportunities for growth, ” said Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

“I want to congratulate our classroom teachers, licensed educators, principals, support professionals and administrators for their commitment to our children. ”

CCSD schools showed consistent increased proficiency in English Language Arts, Science, English language proficiency and noticeable improvements in chronic absenteeism, graduation rates, high school readiness and college and career preparedness for high school students.

Nevada rates three levels of schools: elementary, middle, and high schools. Each level’s rating system has five Indicators, which are made up of different academic and non-academic measures.

To get a better look at the Nevada School Rating System click here.

