More cases of ringworm detected by local veterinarian clinics

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local veterinarian’s offices are seeing more cases of ringworm.

According to Dr. Jamie Augenstein of Oasis Animal Hospital, it’s a fungus that causes a circular, ring-shaped rash, usually red and itchy, and is very contagious.

“We are seeing more cases in the last month and a half than I think I’ve seen in a long time,” Dr. Augenstein said.

The fungus that causes the infection can live on skin and surfaces and can be found in the dirt.

Dogs, cats, cows, goats, pigs, and horses can spread ringworm to people, and people can also pass it to their animals.

“It’s fairly easy to treat a single lesion on an animal, topical medication, if you get more than a couple you may need oral medication,” said Dr. Augenstein.

In pets, ringworm creates patches of hair loss and crustiness of the skin. In addition to medication, you’ll need to deep clean and sterilize your home to get rid of the fungus.