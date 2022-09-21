LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge has dismissed two of six battery charges filed against ex-UFC fighter Chael Sonnen Wednesday in the case involving an alleged attack last year.

Sonnen was initially charged with 10 counts of battery and one count of battery by strangulation. Those charges were dropped to six misdemeanor battery charges in March. Following Wednesday’s motion, Sonnen now faces four battery charges.

On Dec. 18 last year, Sonnen assaulted a couple visiting Las Vegas and four other people, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Julie and Christopher Stellpflug told police that Sonnen attacked them while they were walking to their hotel room, leaving Christopher with marks around his neck, Julie with a split lip, and both with concussions.

Chael Sonnen punches Mauricio Rua in their light heavyweight bout at TD Garden on August 17, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

“Chris was watching me get beaten by him. I was watching him choke my husband. This is an individual that did this for a living, to beat people into submission,” Julie told 8 News Now in March. “It is the most traumatizing experience I’ve ever had.”

Sonnen later told police that he had taken an Ambien earlier that day and didn’t remember what happened. He was not taken to jail following the incident.

Police told the 8 News Now Investigators that Sonnen was only cited at the scene because it was a misdemeanor battery that did not occur in police presence.

Though Sonnen now faces four criminal charges, the Stellpflugs are also suing him in civil court.

His next court date for the criminal case is scheduled for Oct. 5

Sonnen failed multiple drug tests through the course of his career and was suspended from the UFC before returning in 2011. He announced his retirement in 2014.