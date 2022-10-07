LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a moped rider near Lamb and Charleston Boulevards.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday.

Police said a vehicle hit the moped rider and then left the scene.

The rider of the moped had life-threatening injuries with several broken bones, police told 8 News Now.

The rider was taken to the hospital and was in surgery just after 11 p.m.

Due to a crash, Lamb Boulevard is closed in both directions between Charleston Boulevard and Moonlight Drive.