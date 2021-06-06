Moped rider hit, killed in suspected DUI crash near Russell and Decatur; driver arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say a moped rider is dead after a suspected DUI crash in the southwest valley Saturday night.

It happened just before midnight on Russell Road near the intersection with Rogers Street, which is close to Decatur Boulevard.

Police say the driver of a Lamborghini, identified as Andrew Rodriguez, 32, was speeding on Russell when he rear-ended the moped.

The rider of the moped, 58, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Lamborghini “displayed indicators of alcohol impairment,” according to police, and was booked at the Clark County Detention Center.

The moped rider’s death marks the 57th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction this year.

About two hours before this crash, a similar collision occurred in the northeast valley where a moped rider also died.