LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver of a moped is in critical condition after a crash in Spring Valley, according to police.

On Thursday, the moped and a sedan collided at the corner of Durango Drive and Peace Way in the west valley, just after 4 p.m., police said.

All directions of traffic at the intersection have been shut down.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.