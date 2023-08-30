LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 72-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run involving a moped in the northwest valley Tuesday, police said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29 at around 10:30 a.m., Las Vegas police were called to Vegas Drive east of Burningwood Lane after a hit-and-run occurred between a vehicle and a moped.

According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a 72-year-old man was driving a moped east on Vegas Drive while a 2014 Kia Rio was being driven west.

The driver of the Kia attempted to make a left turn into a private drive, “failing to yield” to the moped. The moped hit the front of the Kia and the driver was ejected.

The release stated that the driver of the Kia left the scene.

According to the release, the driver of the moped was taken to a local hospital where he was able to tell police about the hit-and-run.

The driver of the moped succumbed to his injuries later in the day and was pronounced dead by hospital staff. The incident remains under investigation by the LVMPD collision investigation section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision InvestigationSection at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit the Crimestoppers website, or use the mobile app “P3.”

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through crime stoppers may result in a cash reward.