NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A man is dead after a moped crash in North Las Vegas Monday.

The collision occurred in the early-morning hours of Monday in the area of Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive near the North Las Vegas airport. At approximately 3:08 a.m., officers responded to reports of the crash involving a moped.

When first responders arrived, they found the man driving the moped, identified only as a male in his late 30s or 40s, seriously injured. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe the man was attempting to turn left onto Rancho Drive when the moped struck a pole north of the intersection.

Officials believe speed and improper use of a helmet were factors in the outcome of the crash.

The man’s identity has yet to be released, and the crash investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or via the organization’s website.