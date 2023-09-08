LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Moon Valley Nurseries is trying to donate up to 40 trees to the Las Vegas valley in light of a recent tree removal, according to a Friday release.

Moon Valley Nurseries said it is willing to donate the trees to any local 501(c)(3) organization that is interested in taking part in the tree donations. Those interested should reach out to the Moon Valley Eastern location.

Moon Valley said in the statement, “Trees play an important role in our communities, not only as a means of beautification but as a place to find refuge from the sun and heat.”