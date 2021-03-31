Moon Valley Nurseries looking to hire team members for Las Vegas locations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Moon Valley Nurseries is looking to hire 200 to 300 team members for its nurseries across the southwest United States, including in Las Vegas.

The premiere tree and plant nursery says it continues to see high-demand and increase in business.

The variety of open nursery positions include:

Sales Representative

Landscape Foreman

General Laborer

Quality Assurance Manager

Office Administrator

Irrigation Technician

The company offers employee benefits including medical insurance, 401K, holidays and paid time off to all eligible employees.

To find out more about the open positions, click HERE.