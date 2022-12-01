LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time in the history of what now is Harry Reid International Airport, more than 5 million passengers flew in and out of the facility in a single month.

The Clark County Department of Aviation said Thursday the airport served a record 5.17 million passengers in October, surpassing the previous monthly high of 4.86 million in July 2022.

“Serving more than 5 million passengers in a single month is a milestone achievement and is further evidence that Las Vegas remains amongst the most in-demand destinations in the world,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, the county’s director of aviation.

The October passenger traffic was up 23.7% from October 2021, the agency said. For the first 10 months of this year, more than 43.7 million passengers have used the facility, up from 31.8 million for the same period in 2021. That’s a 37.3% increase.

Vassiliadis said a major reason for the increase is that residents of Las Vegas valley are doing more traveling. “We see this in how often our Terminal 1 parking garage is reaching capacity throughout the week,” she said.

Recognizing the need for more parking, Vassiliadis said early next year the agency will begin a project to add “public parking options in and near these garages.”

The record October included nearly 4.8 million domestic travelers, with Southwest Airlines accounting for slightly more than 1.7 million passengers, the department said.