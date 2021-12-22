Montell Jordan to perform National Anthem prior to Sunday’s Las Vegas Raiders game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown to game day for the Las Vegas Raiders showdown against the Denver Broncos is underway.

Grammy-nominated singer, Montell Jordan will be this weekend’s National Anthem performer prior to kickoff on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Jordan entered the music scene with his breakout release “This Is How We Do It” in 1995. The single reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for seven consecutive weeks.

Several well-known singers have performed the National Anthem this season including, Vanessa Hudgens, Journey founder/guitarist Neal Schon, Marie Osmond, and Gladys Knight.

The kick-off time for Sunday’s game at Allegiant stadium is at 1:25 p.m.