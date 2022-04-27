LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– Road closures and many visitors are expected. Driving to and from NFL Draft activities is discouraged. Finding alternative transportation options will be critical for those planning to attend the festivities.

With the complete closures of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road around the Bellagio and the fan experience, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has two main alternatives to taking your car into the area.

First: The Monorail

The LVCVA is opening some parking lots around the Convention Center area for those looking to take advantage of the Monorail stations. Stations are also on Paradise at the Sahara Hotel & Casino, and their routine stops down the MGM. The closest stop to the NFL experience is at Bally’s. A 24-hour monorail pass will cost you $13, but a Nevada ID can get you a round-trip ticket for $2

Second: RTC’s Game Day Express Bus Service

The Regional Transportation Commission’s “Game Day Express” bus service. With pick-up locations ranging from Santa Fe station in the far northwest to Green Valley Ranch on the far southeast – and others in-between – all dropping off on Flamingo just west of Paradise Road (in front of the Starbucks in the Howard Hughes Center), with the RTC pointing out you will have about a half-mile walk to the fan experience. The Game Day Express is $4 for a round-trip ticket.

All the specifics – hours of operation, all the RTC pick-up locations, and everything else you might want to know about the draft are on 8news.com.