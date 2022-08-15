LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On a hot but cloudy weekend in August, an old speedboat looks to be ready to launch from the now lush cove at Lake Mead where it once sank in the deep, dark waters of the reservoir.

Looking like a monolith, the boat is now surrounded by what looks like healthy tall grass, some cocklebur bushes, and a variety of other plants that have found paradise in the desert.

Sunken speedboat now points skyward after Lake Mead water level drops. Aug. 14, 2022 (KLAS)

The small cove in the area of Government Wash dried up over the last few months, revealing the giant.

Since May when 8 News Now first reported on the boat poking through the water, people have been making a pilgrimage of sorts to the site, taking photos, just sitting and looking, and even posing as mermaids near the boat.

But many people have not visited, or are not able to visit, so 8 News Now is showing an up-close and personal tour of the cove and the boat.

THE COVE

Arriving at the cove in mid-August, a visitor is greeted with a sweet aroma of plants mixed with a musty odor of stale water. As the hot breeze blows down the now barren exposure of the hillsides, the enormous shape of the vessel comes into view, shooting out of the newly green landscape.

OBJECTS AROUND THE BOAT

Taking a walk to and through the new tall grass reveals years of trash including the all too familiar beer cans. But closer to the boat there is a collection of personal items.

A golf shirt with dinosaurs is buried in the dried mud. A comforter with elk and deer wandering through the woods lies bundled on the ground closer to the stern. Then there’s the old yellow thermos and a used toothpaste tube.

The speedboat clearly sunk with many personal items inside including a small teddy bear, now sitting upright on the floor of the boat staring at anyone who wanders close.

THE SPEEDBOAT

Towering at least 15 feet out of the mud shows the size of the boat. Some have estimated it is buried in about five or six feet of dried mud at this point.

There are no tags visible on the hull, no personal papers inside or around the boat, nothing with a name or year printed, and no make or model labels or badges anywhere on the visible part of the craft.

There have been unverified social media shares showing some photographs claimed to have been found inside the boat when it was still underwater, but this has not been confirmed at this time.

The controls, radio, and gas cap are covered in small mussels, most likely the invasive quagga mussel.

Any wood on or inside the hull is rotted after spending years underwater. The outside of the hull, at least what you can see, appears to not have any holes or obvious damage. Small windows are either covered in years of grime or broken out.

The mystery of the Lake Mead monolith remains. If you know the origin of this boat, the owners, or the story of its sinking please consider emailing 8 News Now.