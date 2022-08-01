LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monkeypox has been detected in wastewater from southern Nevada, according to UNLV associate professor Dr. Edwin Oh.

“The good thing is that the monkeypox signal is relatively low and it is coming from strategic manholes that service segments of the Las Vegas Strip and from at least 1/15 wastewater treatment plants,” Dr. Oh told 8 News Now.

UNLV’s surveillance program covers roughly 2.4 million people in southern Nevada, Dr. Oh said, and the system should be able to detect whether the presence of the virus is increasing or decreasing in the community.

“My hope would be that other cities utilize a similar system to monitor the ongoing public health emergency,” he added.

Monkeypox can spread in many different ways, including through direct contact with a monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids from an infected person, touching objects, fabrics, and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox, and contact with respiratory secretions.