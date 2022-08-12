LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has confirmed that a person at Palo Verde High School on the valley’s west side has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

School officials will not say whether it is a student, faculty member, or staff that has contracted the virus.

In a ParentLink message to parents, the Palo Verde principal wrote in part, “We are currently working with the Southern Nevada Health District as they investigate the situation to determine who may need additional evaluation. The Southern Nevada Health District will notify parents and guardians if it is determined that your child needs to be tested or monitored. The safety of our students is a priority, and we will work diligently to support the Southern Nevada Health District in its investigation.”

The diagnosis was determined by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) which is conducting contact tracing and notifications, and District staff respond accordingly to mitigate the spread of the virus and clean and disinfect areas identified according to CDC guidelines.

As of Thursday, Aug. 12 the SNHD reported 75 monkeypox cases in the area.