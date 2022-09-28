LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 6,300 vaccines for monkeypox have been administered in Clark County, according to information from the Southern Nevada Health District.

The county is now reporting 250 total cases, up 21 over the total released last week. SNHD reports that 6,317 vaccines have been given.

Nationwide, 25,509 cases of monkeypox have been reported. Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men make up the majority of cases in the current monkeypox outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, anyone who has been in close personal contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk. More information about prevention is available from the CDC.

The majority of cases in Clark County have been among men 25 to 44 years old.

Monkeypox vaccines are available from SNHD at three locations in the valley:

Southern Nevada Community Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107

CSN North Las Vegas (south parking lot), 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89030

CSN West Charleston (southeast parking lot), 6375 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146

Check for availability at https://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/Health-Topics/monkeypox/.