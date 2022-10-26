LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Six days after the first death of a person with monkeypox in Clark County was announced, a weekly report from the health district shows just three new cases.

A total of 273 cases have now been reported by the Southern Nevada Health District.

When the county reported the death last week, the death was attributed to causes other than monkeypox. The victim, a man in his 50s, reportedly had a compromised immune system.

Health district officials say anyone can get monkeypox, but people who are immunocompromised are at greater risk for serious illness and complications if infected with the virus. SNHD reports that 7,238 doses of the vaccine have been given in Clark County.

Statewide, 298 monkeypox cases have been reported, and California continues to lead the nation with 5,372 cases. Nationwide, six deaths have been reported.