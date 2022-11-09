LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five new cases of monkeypox have been recorded in Clark County over the past week, bringing the total number of cases to 280, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

Monkeypox is a rare disease that can make you sick, including a characteristic rash, according to information on SNHD’s website. People often, but not always, have an earlier flu-like illness.

“If you develop a new rash that looks like monkeypox, talk to your health care provider, even if you don’t think you had close contact with someone with monkeypox,” SNHD recommends.

Health district officials say anyone can get monkeypox, but people who are immunocompromised are at greater risk for serious illness and complications if infected with the virus. SNHD reports that 7,364 doses of the vaccine have been given in Clark County.

One death of a patient with monkeypox has been reported in the county. When it was reported on Oct. 20, the death was attributed to causes other than monkeypox. The victim, a man in his 50s, reportedly had a compromised immune system.

Statewide, 304 monkeypox cases have been reported, and California continues to lead the nation with 5,512 cases.

Nationwide, 28,797 cases have been reported, with 11 deaths. Worldwide, cases are at 78,599.