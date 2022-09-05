LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An ad designed to raise awareness surrounding monkeypox is gaining attention for all the wrong reasons.

Brady McGill, president of Las Vegas pride, was not thrilled with the latest advertisement about the monkeypox vaccine.

“It reduces the community down to a sex sells-only campaign which is productive, but there is much more to our community,” said McGill.

He said the online ad showing a semi-naked man sends the wrong message.

“Other ads that have come out from SNHD have more information and are geared to more audiences wide-reaching,” he said. “Ads that do that and get people to do the right thing and practice safer activity out in the world is the way to go.”

The ad is from the Southern Nevada Health District and is designed to promote awareness, as monkeypox cases rise in Clark County. The latest reports from the health district show 166 cases with 98 percent of those involving men, and 71 percent among the LGBTQ+ community.

Leaders at the health district told 8 News Now the online ad ran for a limited time and has since been removed.

“An ad like this is meant to be an attention grabber but it can also cause some stigma within our community,” said McGill.

And as Las Vegas prepares to celebrate pride next month, organizers say awareness is crucial.

“At pride, we are going to have a health and wellness section in the festival,” said McGill. “We will have vaccinations on-site for Covid 19 or monkeypox vaccinations.”

According to the CDC, monkeypox can spread by close or intimate contact and even touching fabrics like bedding or towels. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.