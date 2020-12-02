‘Money mules’ targeted in nationwide crackdown on fraud schemes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. law enforcement agencies worked together in a crackdown on “money mules” — middlemen in fraud schemes that steal from consumers. Authorities said 2,300 people were targeted in the effort, according to a Justice Department news release.

The two-month crackdown targeted money mules involved in a wide range of schemes including lottery fraud, romance scams, government imposter fraud, technical support fraud, business email compromise or CEO fraud, and unemployment insurance fraud. Many of these schemes target elderly or vulnerable members of society, the Justice Department said.

The enforcement actions included criminal charges against 35 people, several indictments, property seizures, civil court injunctions and about 2,000 warning letters to people engaged in facilitating fraud.

The U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and six other federal law enforcement agencies cooperated on investigations that reached every state in the country.

“Money mules” funnel the proceeds of fraud to the organizers of the schemes.

“Money mules fuel fraud against some of America’s most vulnerable populations. Without the help of these money mules, many foreign fraud enterprises find it difficult to profit off of U.S. victims,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “As this initiative demonstrates, the Department of Justice is committed to disrupting money mule networks, taking actions against more money mules this year than ever before, in an effort to cut off the flow of funds from American consumers and businesses to transnational criminal organizations.”

Among the details of the enforcement actions:

Actions were taken to halt the conduct of approximately 2,300 money mules, spanning 92 federal districts.

Law enforcement served approximately 2,000 money mules with letters warning the money mules that they were facilitating fraud and could face civil or criminal consequences for continuing their actions. Agents conducted over 450 interviews.

On approximately 30 instances, agents seized assets or facilitated the return of victim funds. Among the asset seizures was a 2019 Lamborghini, which was seized as part of an investigation into a business email compromise scheme.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service filed 14 administrative actions requiring money mules to cease facilitating fraud.

U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Consumer Protection Branch filed 17 civil injunctive actions seeking court orders requiring money mules to stop facilitating fraudulent activity. Districts filing those actions include the Western District of Washington, District of South Carolina, Middle District of Florida, Southern District of Florida, Central District of California, Northern District of New York, and District of Colorado.

Specific criminal cases involved: