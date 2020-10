LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A familiar face in Las Vegas will join Good Day Las Vegas on Oct. 19. Monica O. Jackson will host Mondays With Monica.

Jackson was in the studio today to share what she has been up to the past couple of years and what you can expect on Mondays.

She also will continue to host her MOJ Show Facebook live stream Monday – Friday at 7 p.m.

Let’s welcome her to our morning crew.